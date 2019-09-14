Police investigating Fall River shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Friday night.

Officials responding to a report of a shooting with multiple victims at JC’s Cafe around 10:15 p.m. found a seriously wounded 39-year-old Oak Bluffs man.

The victim was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died from his injuries Saturday morning.

Two other apparent gunshot victims, a 37-year-old Fall River man, and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man were also transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims are in stable condition.

The investigation is extremely active at this time.

No further information has been released.

