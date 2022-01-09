Police are investigating after a woman died in a wrong-way car crash in Berkley Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 24 at 1:40 a.m. found the car, a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, had crashed into a tractor trailer near Exit 13, police said. The driver of the car, Sara Paulo, 40, of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 35-year-old man from Santa Ana, California, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other information was immediately available.

