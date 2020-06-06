Police investigating fatal car crash in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that left a woman dead in Methuen Saturday.

State trooper responding to reports of a crash on Route 495 northbound at Exit 48 in Methuen at 6:26 a.m. found a Honda HRV upside down on the right shoulder of the highway, police said. The driver of the Honda, a 31-year-old Worcester woman, had been ejected from the car and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After investigating, police said the Honda moved from the left lane across the middle lane into the right lane, striking a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo and causing both cars to roll over, with the Chevrolet stopping upside-down in the median. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 40-year-old Lawrence woman, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

