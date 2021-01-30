Police investigating fatal car crash in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that killed one person in North Attleborough Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on I-95 northbound at 5:35 p.m. found a 1996 Toyota Corolla and another car were involved in a crash, with the Corolla rolled over by Exit 5. The driver of the Corolla, a 27-year-old Franklin man, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the other car, a 33-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington, was not injured. No other information was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

