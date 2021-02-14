Police investigating fatal car crash in Petersborough, NH

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crash left one man dead and another seriously injured in Petersborough, New Hampshire Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 101 at 10:30 p.m. found two cars had collided. The driver of one car, later identified as Ryan Kerick, 39, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a person in Kerick’s car was not seriously hurt, police said. After investigating, police determined the other driver lost control while traveling westbound and drove into the eastbound lane, crashing into Kerick’s car.

Police said fatigue appeared to be a factor but the crash remained under investigation.

