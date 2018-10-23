ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old pedestrian flown to the hospital late Monday night after a car hit him in Rowley has been pronounced dead, police said.

Officers responding to Haverhill Street around 11 p.m. found a Gloucester man who had been struck by a 2013 Subaru Impreza, according to Chief Scott A. Dumas.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a 57-year-old Georgetown woman, remained on the scene, Dumas said.

The crash remains under investigation.

