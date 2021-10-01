DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Danvers on Friday morning, resulting in at least one fatal injury, state police said.
Video taken at the scene showed a hole in the windshield of the driver’s side of a sedan on the side of the highway.
The piece of metal that pierced the windshield has since been secured to the back of a tow truck.
Motorists should expect lengthy delays in the area.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story
