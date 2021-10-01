DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Danvers on Friday morning, resulting in at least one fatal injury, state police said.

Video taken at the scene showed a hole in the windshield of the driver’s side of a sedan on the side of the highway.

The piece of metal that pierced the windshield has since been secured to the back of a tow truck.

Motorists should expect lengthy delays in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

State police say driver has died on 95 in Danvers after metal object flies off a truck and smashes through the windshield of a car #7news pic.twitter.com/SoYwci13yU — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 1, 2021

First look at the fatal crash scene on I-95 in #Danvers. We saw crews tow away the victim’s car. Traffic is moving slowly. @7News https://t.co/YtS6aqvdNE pic.twitter.com/ExrQkpsSY8 — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) October 1, 2021

This incident involves a piece of metal that came off one vehicle and went through windshield of another, causing fatal injury. We will provide update later today when appropriate. Pls note we have not made notifications yet & ask any media on scene not to show victim’s vehicle. https://t.co/2XJPzi6yqk — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021

