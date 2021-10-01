DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a large piece of metal flew off the back of a landscaping truck and crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Danvers on Friday morning, resulting in one fatal injury, state police said.

A man who was driving the vehicle that was impaled by the 15-foot piece of metal was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A woman was also riding in the car. State police did not say if she was injured.

Video taken at the scene showed a hole in the windshield of the driver’s side of a Ford Fusion that was towed away.

The piece of metal that pierced the windshield was secured to the back of a tow truck for removal.

A man who returned to the scene of the crash told 7’s Steve Cooper that he was riding in the truck with his son but they were not aware that the metal had flown away.

When asked where the piece of metal was located in the truck, the man said, “It was in the back.”

Multiple lanes on the highway were closed for hours as police gathered evidence and worked to clear the scene.

There was no immediate word on whether charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact state police.

UPDATE Victim in this incident is an adult male who was the operator. Adult female passenger was also in the car. Investigation is progressing. Further updates when appropriate. https://t.co/AfI2QOI2w1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021

State police say driver has died on 95 in Danvers after metal object flies off a truck and smashes through the windshield of a car #7news pic.twitter.com/SoYwci13yU — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 1, 2021

First look at the fatal crash scene on I-95 in #Danvers. We saw crews tow away the victim’s car. Traffic is moving slowly. @7News https://t.co/YtS6aqvdNE pic.twitter.com/ExrQkpsSY8 — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) October 1, 2021

