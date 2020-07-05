Police investigating fatal crash between car and motorcycle in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that left one person dead in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Hackett Hill Road and Front Street at 12:15 p.m. found a 2009 Subaru Impreza had been turning north onto Front Street when it collided with a 2013 Honda motorcycle heading south on Hackett Hill Road, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old Manchester man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 69-year-old Manchester woman, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)