Police investigating fatal crash between car, tractor trailer in Bolton

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash into a tractor trailer that left one man dead in Bolton Tuesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 495 southbound at 2:45 a.m. found a 2012 Honda Civic that had crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer in the breakdown lane. The driver and sole occupant of the Civic, John Keeley, 41, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver, a 56-year-old man from Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was treated for minor injuries. Police are investigating the crash.

