Police investigating fatal crash between pickup truck and motorcycle in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that left a man on a motorcycle dead in Westhampton on Thursday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle on Main Road at 3:25 p.m. found the victim, David Foster, had been hit by a pickup truck driven by a 77-year-old Northampton man, officials said.

Foster, 57, of Huntington, was rushed to Baystate Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the driver approached the motorcycle traveling eastbound, officials said. At that time the driver of the pickup truck made a turn into the path of the motorcycle causing a collision.

