BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Boston overnight that split a pickup truck in half.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 70 Talbot Avenue near the Mattapan-Roxbury line around midnight found a wrecked pickup truck that had struck a tree, according to the Boston Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed several firefighters gathered around the truck as they attempted to extricate the driver.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear but light snow was falling at the time.

There were no additional details available.

