BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police and fire crews responded to a violent crash on American Legion Highway late Saturday night that left the driver dead.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 400 American Legion Highway around 11 p.m. found a heavily damaged vehicle off the roadway, according to Boston police. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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