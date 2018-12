BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree police are investigating after a late-night crash claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene on Peach Street around 1 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the department.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)