The Chelmsford Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. found a gray car that had struck two utility poles and rolled over. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Billerica man, was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

National Grid is responding to repair the broken utility poles.

No further information is available at this time.

