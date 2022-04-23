DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car leaving a driveway in Dudley, officials said Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Southbridge Road at 3:30 p.m. found a 2005 Harley Davidson had collided with a 2010 Mercury sedan that was leaving a driveway, police said. The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old Dudley Man, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old Dudley youth, suffered minor injuries. The crash is under investigation.

