EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - East Brookfield police are investigating a fatal crash overnight.

Officers responding to a reported one-vehicle crash on Podunk Road shut the road down while the investigation was conducted. Power was lost in the 500 area for several hours, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police from several neighboring communities also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

