FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Fitchburg on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of South Street and Norval Avenue around 9 p.m. transported all occupants to local hospitals, according to police.

A 39-year-old Fitchburg resident was later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Fitchburg police are investigating the cause of the crash in collaboration with the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CEMLEC) Collision Reconstruction Team.

