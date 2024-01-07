LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Littleton on Sunday morning that left a 39-year-old New Hampshire man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car off the road on Great Road (Route 119) westbound in the area of Gilson Road around 8 a.m. found a 2019 Hyundai Kona that had left the road and crashed on private property, according to a joint statement issued by Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard and Interim Fire Chief Thomas Clancy.

The driver, a Wilton, New Hampshire man whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the man veered off the road and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Littleton Police Department at 978-540-2300.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)