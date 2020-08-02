Police investigating fatal crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that left one man dead in Milton Sunday, officials said.

State troopers responding to reports of a crash on Truman Parkway at 12:15 a.m. found a 27-year-old Milton man with with serious injuries, police said. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police said the man had been riding a motorcycle with a group of other off-road vehicles when he collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 56-year-old man Milton man, with the Impala then rear-ending a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 56-year-old man from Boston. Neither driver was hurt.

No other information was immediately released. Police are investigating the crash.

