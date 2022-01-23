BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Bedford, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on I-293 at the off-ramp to Route 101 West found a 2007 Dodge Ram had left the road and gone down an embankment before striking a tree. The driver, identified as Christopher M. Brooks, 47, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)