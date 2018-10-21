Police investigating fatal crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Norwood on Sunday, officials say.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident about 1:15 a.m. on Maple St. found one man dead after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, police say.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by local and state officials.

