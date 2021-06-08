REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash where one person died in Revere on Tuesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash in the area of 600 Revere Beach Parkway at 9 a.m. found a 2005 Chevy Cobalt traveling westbound had drifted to the other side of the road before going over a guardrail, police said. The driver, a 71-year-old man from Charlestown, was pronounced dead and officials said they believed he had a medical emergency while driving.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

