Police investigating fatal crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Seekonk Friday, officials say.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 72-year-old man from East Bridgewater was traveling on Route 195 westbound in the area of Exit 1 in a 2009 Chevrolet Express when his vehicle rear-ended a trailer being towed by a Mack truck, which was also traveling westbound at the time, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

The operator of the Chevrolet was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the Mack truck, a 35-year-old man from Scituate, R.I., was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

