TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigating is underway following a fatal crash in Tyngsboro on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Westford Road, according to the Tyngsboro Police Department.

At least one person died in the crash.

The area from the Tyngsboro Sportsmen’s Club to the intersection of Middlesex and Westford roads has been closed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Tyngsborough Police Department is on scene with a fatal motor vehicle accident on Westford Rd. please avoid the area if possible. The road is closed from the Sportsman’s club to the intersection of Middlesex @ Westford Rd. — Tyngsborough Police (@TyngsboroughPD) January 21, 2022

