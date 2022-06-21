LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man died following a car crash into a river in New Hampshire Tuesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a car driving over the median on I-93 in Littleton, New Hampshire at 11:15 a.m. found a 2018 Dodge Ram in the Connecticut River, police said. The driver, Joshua C. Casey, 44, of Concord, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined the truck drifted into the median and struck a tree before going down an embankment into the river. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)