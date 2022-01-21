TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigating is underway following a fatal crash involving a garbage truck in Tyngsboro on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Westford Road before 2 p.m. found a mangled car that had collided with a garbage truck, according to the Tyngsboro Police Department.

At least one person died in the crash.

The area from the Tyngsboro Sportsmen’s Club to the intersection of Middlesex and Westford roads has been closed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Tyngsborough Police Department is on scene with a fatal motor vehicle accident on Westford Rd. please avoid the area if possible. The road is closed from the Sportsman’s club to the intersection of Middlesex @ Westford Rd. — Tyngsborough Police (@TyngsboroughPD) January 21, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)