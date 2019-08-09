Police investigating fatal crash involving K9 cruiser in Rutland

RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an officer and their K9 were involved in a fatal crash in Rutland Friday night.

Crews responding to a head-on collision on Route 122, found a silver sedan and a cruiser that had swerved off the road, both with significant front end damage.

Two medical examiners were called to the scene and a body was taken away.

Neither police nor the district attorney has provided any information regarding the details of that fatality.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

