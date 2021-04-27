Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and tractor trailer in Portsmouth, NH

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a tractor-trailer in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Greenland and Griffin roads at 2:15 p.m. found a motorcycle had collided with a tractor-trailer, police said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured, and the crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

