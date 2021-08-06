BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a fatal crash near the Logan Express in Braintree on Thursday.

Troopers responded to the fatal crash involving a scooter and a car on Forbes Road, state police confirmed.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

