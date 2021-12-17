HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash on I-495 in Haverhill on Friday.

The crash between a car and a tanker truck occurred on the southbound side of the highway and there was at least one reported fatality.

No additional information was immediately available.

