Police investigating fatal crash on 93 south in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are at the scene of a fatal car crash on Route 93 south in Medford on Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the crash found the vehicle just south of the Stoneham line, police said.

The right two lanes of travel are closed as the investigation continues, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

