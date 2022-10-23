CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-495 in Chelmsford.

According to police, a Toyota C-HR and Chevrolet Trailblazer made contact on the northbound side of the highway around 11:45 Saturday, sending both vehicles off the road.

The Chevy Trailblazer slid off of the roadway and into the woods, hitting a tree. The driver, 59-year-old Darren Chinn, of Derry, NH, was partially ejected from the vehicle and determined dead on-scene.

The Toyota went out of control and slid off the road, coming to rest against a highway sign support. The operator was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox