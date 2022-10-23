CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-495 in Chelmsford.

According to police, a Toyota C-HR and Chevrolet Trailblazer made contact on the northbound side of the highway around 11:45 Saturday, sending both vehicles off the road.

The Chevy Trailblazer slid off of the roadway and into the woods, hitting a tree. The driver, 59-year-old Darren Chinn, of Derry, NH, was partially ejected from the vehicle and determined dead on-scene.

The Toyota went out of control and slid off the road, coming to rest against a highway sign support. The operator was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)