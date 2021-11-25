MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a fatal crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Mansfield on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash south of Interstate 95 around 5:30 a.m. found one vehicle with significant damage.

State police confirmed that the crash was fatal.

No additional information was immediately available.

