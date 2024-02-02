SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire on Thursday night.
Officers responded to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 4:45 p.m.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)