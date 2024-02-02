SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 4:45 p.m.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

