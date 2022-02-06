NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash where a car fatally stuck a pedestrian in Natick, state troopers said Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a crash on I-90 westbound at Exit 117 Sunday evening and found a pedestrian had been killed, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)