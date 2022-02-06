NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash where a car fatally stuck a pedestrian in Natick, state troopers said Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a crash on I-90 westbound at Exit 117 Sunday evening and found a pedestrian had been killed, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox