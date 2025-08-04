WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Route 1 in Wrentham on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle around 3:15 p.m. found a man unresponsive at the scene, according to state police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

