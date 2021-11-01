BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened in Boston and Wenham overnight.

One of the fatal crashes happened on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Boston, while the other occurred on Route 128 northbound in Wenham, according to state police.

No additional information has been released.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Troopers responded to two fatal crashes overnight, one on the Mass Pike EB in Boston and the other on Rt 128 NB in Wenham. Investigations and crash reconstruction ongoing. We will provide more information later today. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 1, 2021

