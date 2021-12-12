CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday night, officials said.

State police detectives responding to a domestic incident at the Parkside Commons apartment complex found a 48-year-old woman who had been fatally stabbed and a 48-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

The woman’s name has not been released.

“It’s pretty upsetting, hoping everyone else is ok, but that’s really shocking,” said apartment complex resident Elaine Mann

No additional information was immediately available.

