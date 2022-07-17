WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fatal double shooting in Worcester Saturday night, according to a statement by police.

According to the Worcester Police Department, officers located a forty-one-year old woman suffering from serious gunshot wounds shortly after 7:00 p.m.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in Worcester where she was later pronounced deceased.

A second gunshot victim was also hospitalized but their wounds were classified as ‘less serious’, according to Worcester Police.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to text a tip to detectives at 274637 or a send a message at worcester/gov/police.

