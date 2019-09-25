Police investigating fatal double shooting outside Steeplegate Mall in Concord, NH

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place at a mall in Concord, NH Wednesday night that left two people dead.

Officers responding to the Steeplegate Mall found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

The victims, whose names have not yet been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirm that the incident is under control and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Investigators told 7News the two are known to each other.

A theatre group practicing inside the mall was placed under lockdown when they heard reports of the shooting.

“We shut down everything. Locked the doors, got away from the windows and things of that nature,” Andrew Pinard who was inside the mall at the time of the incident said. “Then I contacted the mall security to find out if this was something we had to stay in lockdown for.”

They were given the all-clear and kept rehearsing but it was not until they were walking to their cars that they realized two people were dead.

“The easy access to this stuff makes it easy for somebody to get upset and react in a way that perhaps they wouldn’t otherwise,” Pinard said. “This isn’t the type of thing that we hope for and it is certainly not something that we really are prepared for but, I guess we have to be.”

No further information has been released.

