Police investigating fatal Dracut crash

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal single-car crash Sunday night in Dracut.

Officers responding to the area of Lakeview Avenue about 10:35 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole found a man trapped inside a grey Lexus,” Dracut police say.

He was transported by to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

