Police are investigating a fatal drowning in Rindge, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a missing person at Pool Pond at 3 p.m. were told a man’s dog was found swimming in the pond with no one around and the man’s belongings were found on a nearby beach. A man was found in the water of the pond and pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

