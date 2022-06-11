Police are investigating a fatal drowning in Rindge, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a missing person at Pool Pond at 3 p.m. were told a man’s dog was found swimming in the pond with no one around and the man’s belongings were found on a nearby beach. A man was found in the water of the pond and pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox