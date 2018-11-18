Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan early Sunday morning that left one man dead.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Westmore Road found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

