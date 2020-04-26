Police investigating fatal head-on car crash in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead in Easton Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Bay Road at 1:50 p.m. found two cars that had collided head-on, police said. One car’s driver died of a result of their injuries and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and state police are investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

