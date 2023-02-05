HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hingham on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a driver who was heading westbound on Route 3A and was “all over the road” found the intersection crash at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Shipyard Drive, according to police.

The driver of the car was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver drove across Shipyard Drive, onto the sidewalk, and then crashed into the base of a large traffic signal post.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)