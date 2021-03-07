Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Bridgewater early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a man in the road at Auburn and Summer streets at 12:40 a.m. found a 34-year-old man who had suffered trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators determined he had been struck by a motor vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

Officials are investigating and asking anyone with information to call police at 508-697-6118.

