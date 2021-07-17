WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Weymouth Saturday, officials said.

Officers on patrol on Pleasant Street at 2:45 a.m. found a 61-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk and attempted life-saving efforts, police said. The woman was later pronounced dead and police determined she had been struck by a vehicle by Ralph Talbot Street.

The hit-and-run is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-335-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)