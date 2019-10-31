Police investigating deadly Halloween hit-and-run in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are investigating a Halloween night hit-and-run that left one person dead.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on John Fitch Highway around 6:30 p.m. found the victim injured in the roadway, according to Fitchburg police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

