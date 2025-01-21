ROXBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old woman died after she was hit Saturday night in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

The President of Fisher College says the victim was a sophomore at the school and described her as a bright student.

“It’s devastating. Like I said, it’s a small community and we call it the Fisher family. She’s part of the Fisher family…. As a small community, all of our faculty and students know all the students as well so I’m sure it’s going to be a tough day tomorrow.”

Fisher College says the victim was a recent graduate of Edward Kennedy Academy for Health careers in Boston.

Students there will return to class for the first time since the tragedy.

“Well, half the teachers say they know her, so I know everyone is going to be talking about it, and it’s just going to be sad,” said student Xavier Morales.

The President of Fisher College says he plans on reaching out to the family of the victim to create a memorial for her.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, as detectives say they’re looking for the driver of a small, dark Mercedes that witnesses say hit the victim.

